Marlins Man won't be sitting behind home plate this season, reports radio host Andy Slater.

The famous fan, Laurence Leavy, was reportedly unable to come to an agreement with the team's new ownership to renew his seats this year.

Leavy has been a season-ticket holder since 1993, the team's first year. He's known for sitting behind home plate in his orange Marlins jersey.

Leavy reportedly sent the team a check for $200,000 and was willing to sign a three-year deal for four season tickets for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Marlins rejected his offer, but they offered two counter deals and were willing to negotiate.

Leavy said he looks forward to being a Diamond Club member when the team has a winning product.

The team was bought by a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman in September. After getting rid of stars like Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, the Marlins are in a rebuilding phase.

Opening Day is Thursday.