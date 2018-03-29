The Blue Jays honored the late Roy Halladay on Thursday before their season opener against the Yankees.

In a pregame opening ceremony, Halladay's No. 32 was retired, as only the second number retired in franchise history.

Roy Halladay joins the Level of Excellence and has his No. 32 retired by the #BlueJays. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/4F4Mqw4xcS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2018

There was no ceremonial first pitch. Instead the team placed a ball on the mound in his honor.

His wife, Brandy, and two children, along with former teammates were there for the moment.

An inspiration to everyone around him. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/hsWezsj1C7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 29, 2018

Halladay died after his plane crashed off Florida's Gulf Coast in Pasco County in November. He was 40 years old.

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He was in Toronto from the start of his career until 2009.

He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.