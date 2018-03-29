Blue Jays Retire Roy Halladay's No. 32 Before Season Opener Against Yankees

In a pregame opening ceremony, Roy Halladay's No. 32 was retired, and there was no ceremonial first pitch. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 29, 2018

The Blue Jays honored the late Roy Halladay on Thursday before their season opener against the Yankees. 

In a pregame opening ceremony, Halladay's No. 32 was retired, as only the second number retired in franchise history. 

There was no ceremonial first pitch. Instead the team placed a ball on the mound in his honor. 

His wife, Brandy, and two children, along with former teammates were there for the moment.

Halladay died after his plane crashed off Florida's Gulf Coast in Pasco County in November. He was 40 years old. 

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He was in Toronto from the start of his career until 2009.

He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now