Marlins Man says he’s swearing off his namesake team. The team refused his lowball season-ticket offer and now he’s done. He’s not going to any games in Miami this year, he’s thinking of taking the logo off his bright orange jersey and he might even start rooting for another team.

“Four teams reached out to me already and said that I could become, like, the Tigers man or other teams, and they would be happy to sell me tickets on TV view for three years paid in advance with a substantial discount,” Marlins Man told ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Marlins Man—whose real name is Laurence Leavy but will always just be Marlins Man—told South Florida radio host Andy Slater earlier this week that he offered to pay $200,000 for three years’ worth of four season tickets, renewing the purchase he made when the club came into existence in 1993. That works out to a 20% discount, which Marlins Man said he thought was fair given the quality of the team. The Marlins wanted him to pay $260 per seat (up from $250 last year), according to Rovell.

The discount is actually pretty modest, compared to the requests Marlins Man made this winter. At a town hall meeting with new owner Derek Jeter—in which Marlins Man pulled the “do you know who I am?” card on Jeter—Marlins Man said he wanted to throw out a first pitch and have the team run a Marlins Man Mondays promotion.

In reality, what makes Marlins Man who he is isn’t whether he attends Marlins home games—it’s the fact that he wears that bright orange jersey at every other sporting event. So if he does adopt a new team, you can bet it’ll be one with a similarly garish color scheme.