Former Astros Coach Who Nearly Died After World Series Parade Throws First Pitch

Rich Dauer was nearly killed by an undiagnosed subdural hematoma. 

By Dan Gartland
April 02, 2018

Former Astros first base coach Rich Dauer made an emotional return to Minute Maid Park on Monday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. 

Dauer, who spent three seasons with the franchise, nearly died last year as the result of a subdural hematoma. The 65-year-old slipped and fell on a wet floor the night before the Astros’ championship parade and rode in the parade unaware that he had bleeding on the brain. He was rushed from the parade stage through the crowd to a hospital, where doctors performed a three-hour life-saving emergency surgery. 

The Astros invited Dauer to throw out the first pitch at the home opener. 

Dauer also spoke emotionally about his brush with death before the game. 

Dauer played 10 years in the majors, all with the Orioles, and was the starting second baseman on Baltimore’s 1983 World Series team. 

