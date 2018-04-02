Former Astros first base coach Rich Dauer made an emotional return to Minute Maid Park on Monday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Dauer, who spent three seasons with the franchise, nearly died last year as the result of a subdural hematoma. The 65-year-old slipped and fell on a wet floor the night before the Astros’ championship parade and rode in the parade unaware that he had bleeding on the brain. He was rushed from the parade stage through the crowd to a hospital, where doctors performed a three-hour life-saving emergency surgery.

The Astros invited Dauer to throw out the first pitch at the home opener.

After nearly dying following the @astros’ World Series parade, retired 1B coach Rich Dauer returns to Houston to throw out tonight’s first pitch. pic.twitter.com/JW5m8hpLCs — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2018

Dauer also spoke emotionally about his brush with death before the game.

Dauer talks about 1st pitch and ordeal last year and being grateful to be here today. pic.twitter.com/umynSnbVZn — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) April 2, 2018

Dauer played 10 years in the majors, all with the Orioles, and was the starting second baseman on Baltimore’s 1983 World Series team.