The Astros have never before had to reveal a World Series championship banner at a home opener. It shows.

Houston held a ceremony before Monday night’s game against the Astros to unveil its new hardware and there was a little more built-in anticipation than originally planned.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2017 World Series championship pennant!” the PA announcer boomed. And then it took nearly a full minute for the banner to be revealed. The crew resorted to using a leaf blower and a tree trimmer in an attempt to remove the black tarp, much to the amusement of the Houston players.

Astros have just a little trouble unveiling their 2017 World Series banner 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxkfX5TBGB — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

On the plus side, the wait made for a much more enthusiastic round of applause.