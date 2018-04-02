Watch: The Astros Needed a Leaf Blower to Unveil Their 2017 World Series Banner

Well that didn’t go as planned. 

By Dan Gartland
April 02, 2018

The Astros have never before had to reveal a World Series championship banner at a home opener. It shows. 

Houston held a ceremony before Monday night’s game against the Astros to unveil its new hardware and there was a little more built-in anticipation than originally planned. 

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2017 World Series championship pennant!” the PA announcer boomed. And then it took nearly a full minute for the banner to be revealed. The crew resorted to using a leaf blower and a tree trimmer in an attempt to remove the black tarp, much to the amusement of the Houston players. 

On the plus side, the wait made for a much more enthusiastic round of applause. 

MLB

