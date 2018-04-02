Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion had hit 350 home runs before Monday night, but never one like this.

In the top of the second inning against the Angels, Encarnacion hit a high flyball into the leftfield corner, just out of the reach of Justin Upton. Upton must have assumed the ball was foul, because he didn’t chase after it as it bounded away from him. That allowed Encarnacion to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

here is video evidence that Edwin Encarnacion really did hit an inside-the-parker. spectacular pic.twitter.com/LsVzta9esf — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) April 3, 2018

Inside-the-park homers are impressive no matter who hits them but it’s especially impressive for Encarnacion, who at 35 is no longer mobile enough to play the field. He was one of the 50 slowest players in baseball last season, ranking 420th out of 465 players with an average sprint speed of 25.6 feet per second.