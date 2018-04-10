The White Sox are having a rough few days.

Their North Side rivals canceled their home opener because of some snow Monday, while the Sox played through the crazy weather conditions.

As a result, the attendance wasn't ideal for the Sox's game against the Rays.

While the paid attendance announced during the game was 10,377, the actual attendance was 974, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

There might be 200 people at White Sox game (not exaggerating) and I don’t blame them... freezing, overcast and people work! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pr7ds4LKO1 — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) April 9, 2018

#WhiteSox fans are fed up. Bottom of the first. I better get a foul ball today. pic.twitter.com/kpxgLqdihE — Evan Sutton (@EvanWSutton) April 9, 2018

Both teams don't have great records — the White Sox are 3–7 and the Rays are 3–8.

Plus, the weather was atrocious and the game was during the afternoon while many were working.

Tuesday's game was also not heavily attended, and the Sox lost both Monday and Tuesday.

Up north, celebrated Sister Jean was throwing out the first pitch over at Wrigley Field for the team's rescheduled opener Tuesday adding insult to injury for White Sox fans.

Mother nature please get warm and give South Side fans a reason to head to the ballpark.