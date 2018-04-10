March Madness might be over, but Sister Jean is still in the spotlight. This time delivering the first pitch at the Cubs' home opener.

Sister Jean was wheeled to the edge of the dirt in front of home plate, where she threw an underhanded toss that bounced a little. The fans in Wrigley Field cheered for the nun.

Sister Jean fires the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Nice! pic.twitter.com/iqsego713u — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 10, 2018

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt stole America's hearts last month when basketball was introduced to the 98-year-old chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team.

She met the Cubs' skipper Joe Maddon before the game and was even given a custom jersey with her name on the back.

Loyola's men's basketball coach, Porter Moser, was also in attendance, posing with Maddon and Sister Jean.

The Cubs' home opener was supposed to be on Monday, but the game was canceled due to snow in Chicago. It still looked chilly in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, but Sister Jean kept warm sporting a Loyola beanie and Cubs jacket.