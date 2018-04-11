Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann left Wednesday's game against the Indians with a right jaw contusion after getting nailed in the head by a line drive.

He is still being evaluated by medical staff, the team announced.

Zimmermann was hit in side of the face in the bottom of the first off a line drive from Jason Kipnis.

Kipnis was just the second batter to face Zimmermann.

Jordan Zimmermann is down after being hit in face by a line drive from Kipnis.,@tigers pic.twitter.com/bhFGROLT26 — George Sipple (@GeorgeSipple) April 11, 2018

Here's footage of the injury that send Zimmermann to the ground.

Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power and is currently being evaluated. Daniel Norris has been brought in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/T2QQ9ms1Xj — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 11, 2018

He eventually walked off himself.

Lefthanded pitcher Daniel Norris replaced Zimmermann for the Tigers.

