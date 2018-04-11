Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann Leaves Indians Game After Getting Hit in Head by Line Drive

Zimmermann was hit in side of the face in the bottom of the first off a line drive from Jason Kipnis.  

By Charlotte Carroll
April 11, 2018

Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann left Wednesday's game against the Indians with a right jaw contusion after getting nailed in the head by a line drive. 

He is still being evaluated by medical staff, the team announced. 

Zimmermann was hit in side of the face in the bottom of the first off a line drive from Jason Kipnis.  

Kipnis was just the second batter to face Zimmermann. 

Here's footage of the injury that send Zimmermann to the ground.

He eventually walked off himself. 

Lefthanded pitcher Daniel Norris replaced Zimmermann for the Tigers.

Follow the game here

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now