Zimmermann was hit in side of the face in the bottom of the first off a line drive from Jason Kipnis.
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann left Wednesday's game against the Indians with a right jaw contusion after getting nailed in the head by a line drive.
He is still being evaluated by medical staff, the team announced.
Kipnis was just the second batter to face Zimmermann.
Jordan Zimmermann is down after being hit in face by a line drive from Kipnis.,@tigers pic.twitter.com/bhFGROLT26— George Sipple (@GeorgeSipple) April 11, 2018
Here's footage of the injury that send Zimmermann to the ground.
Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power and is currently being evaluated. Daniel Norris has been brought in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/T2QQ9ms1Xj— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 11, 2018
He eventually walked off himself.
Lefthanded pitcher Daniel Norris replaced Zimmermann for the Tigers.
