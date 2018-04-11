Watch: Red Sox, Yankees Get Into Benches-Clearing Brawl After Joe Kelly Hits Tyler Austin

The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 11, 2018

The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

It happened in the top of the seventh when Boston's Joe Kelly hit New York's Tyler Austin. 

Austin slammed his bat to the ground and headed to the pitchers mound to go after Kelly. 

Kelly was tackled and punches were thrown.

The benches cleared and the dugouts emptied.

The brawl was the second scuffle of the game. 

In the third inning, Austin slid into second base, catching shortstop Brock Holt's leg with his spikes. The two shouted at each other and Austin had to be restrained as players spilled onto the field. There were no ejections at the time. 

Earlier in the day, there was a benches-clearing brawl at Coors Field after the Rockies Nolan Arenado charged the mound. Five players were ejected. 

Follow the Red Sox–Yankees game here

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now