The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

It happened in the top of the seventh when Boston's Joe Kelly hit New York's Tyler Austin.

Austin slammed his bat to the ground and headed to the pitchers mound to go after Kelly.

Kelly was tackled and punches were thrown.

The benches cleared and the dugouts emptied.

YANKEES AND RED SOX BENCHES CLEAR AGAIN 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/aN3TqPie5U — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) April 12, 2018

The brawl was the second scuffle of the game.

In the third inning, Austin slid into second base, catching shortstop Brock Holt's leg with his spikes. The two shouted at each other and Austin had to be restrained as players spilled onto the field. There were no ejections at the time.

Earlier in the day, there was a benches-clearing brawl at Coors Field after the Rockies Nolan Arenado charged the mound. Five players were ejected.

