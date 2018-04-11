The benches were cleared and five players were ejected after a fight broke out between the Rockies and Padres on Wednesday at Coors Field.

The brawl happened in the bottom of the third when San Diego's Luis Perdomo threw behind Colorado's Nolan Arenado, almost hitting the third baseman.

Arenado charged the mound. Perdomo then threw his glove at Arenado, and Arenado threw a punch.

The benches cleared and the scuffle lasted over a minute as the two were separated and then another brawl broke out.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018

- Luis Perdomo throws behind Nolan Arenado

- Nolan Arenado charges the mound

- Perdomo throws his glove at Arenado

- Arenado throws a punch

- Benches clear pic.twitter.com/DhwkxkLBYD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2018

San Diego bench coach Mark McGwire, along with the Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez, tried calming Arenado down. The Padres' Eric Hosmer also tried calming Arenado down.

The Rockies' Arenado, righthanded pitcher German Marquez and left fielder Gerardo Parra were ejected. Perdomo and catcher A.J. Ellis were tossed on San Diego's side.

The Padres' Manuel Margot was hit by a pitch Tuesday night and placed on the 10-day disabled list with bruised ribs. The hits kept coming Wednesday with Rockies shortstop Trevor Story being hit in the first and Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe getting hit in the second.

Follow the game here.