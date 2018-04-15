Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon did not allow a baserunner through seven innings against the defending champion Houston Astros on Sunday night. In the eighth, Colon walked Astros slugger Carlos Correa on five pitches before allowing a sharp double to Josh Reddick to break up the no-hit bid.

#BigSexy is perfect.



He hasn’t allowed a baserunner through 6 frames. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3TvE1KfSXh — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2018

The 44-year-old veteran finished the game with seven strikeouts, one hit and one run allowed through 7.2 innings. He opened the game by getting 2017 World Series MVP George Springer to ground out softly to third base and then proceeded to strike out Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. In the third inning, Colon struck out Marwin Gonzalez and Derek Fisher to keep his perfect game bid alive.

👀👀



Nolan Ryan (44 years, 90 days) is the oldest player to throw a no-hitter



Randy Johnson (40 years, 252 days) is the oldest player to throw a perfect game



Bartolo Colon is 44 years and 326 days old pic.twitter.com/Qfh4KIOHzy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2018

Colon signed a minor-league contract with Texas in February after finishing with a 7-14 record and 6.48 ERA between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins last year.

Colon has played for 11 teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

In his 20-year career, he's a four-time All-Star and the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner.