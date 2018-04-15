Rangers' Bartolo Colon Perfect Through Seven Innings, Finishes With One-Hit Allowed Against Astros

Colon threw seven perfect innings against the Houston Astros, but allowed his first and only hit in the eighth inning.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon did not allow a baserunner through seven innings against the defending champion Houston Astros on Sunday night. In the eighth, Colon walked Astros slugger Carlos Correa on five pitches before allowing a sharp double to Josh Reddick to break up the no-hit bid. 

The 44-year-old veteran finished the game with seven strikeouts, one hit and one run allowed through 7.2 innings. He opened the game by getting 2017 World Series MVP George Springer to ground out softly to third base and then proceeded to strike out Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. In the third inning, Colon struck out Marwin Gonzalez and Derek Fisher to keep his perfect game bid alive.

Colon signed a minor-league contract with Texas in February after finishing with a 7-14 record and 6.48 ERA between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins last year.

Colon has played for 11 teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. 

In his 20-year career, he's a four-time All-Star and the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner. 

