Weather Postpones Several Games Sunday

Weather conditions forced several Sunday games to be postponed.

The opener of a doubleheader in Detroit between the Yankees and Tigers was postponed, with the 7:10 p.m. ET game still scheduled to be played. A makeup date had yet to be determined. The doubleheader was scheduled because of a Saturday rainout.

The Blue Jays and Indians rescheduled their game in Cleveland on Sunday to May 3. The teams also had their Saturday game postponed to May 3 as well, making it a doubleheader.

Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman said it didn't "feel right" to not be playing on Jackie Robinson Day.

No game today. Doesn’t feel right not playing baseball on Jackie Robinson day. So grateful and thankful for Mr. Robinson. His visionary actions allowed me to play the game I love. Breaking color barriers and challenging societal norms. Forever thankful! ✊🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 15, 2018

The Cubs matchup against the Braves in Chicago was postponed to May 14. The teams were not happy they had to play in inclement weather on Saturday.

The final three games of a four-game series between the White Sox and Twins in Minneapolis were also canceled because of snow and inclement weather.