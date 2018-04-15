Weather Postpones Several Games Sunday

Rain and snow across the country have postponed several games this weekend. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

Weather conditions forced several Sunday games to be postponed. 

The opener of a doubleheader in Detroit between the Yankees and Tigers was postponed, with the 7:10 p.m. ET game still scheduled to be played. A makeup date had yet to be determined. The doubleheader was scheduled because of a Saturday rainout. 

The Blue Jays and Indians rescheduled their game in Cleveland on Sunday to May 3. The teams also had their Saturday game postponed to May 3 as well, making it a doubleheader.  

Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman said it didn't "feel right" to not be playing on Jackie Robinson Day.

The Cubs matchup against the Braves in Chicago was postponed to May 14. The teams were not happy they had to play in inclement weather on Saturday.

The final three games of a four-game series between the White Sox and Twins in Minneapolis were also canceled because of snow and inclement weather.  

 

