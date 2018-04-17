Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin Loses No-Hit Bid in Eighth Inning

Patrick Corbin lost his no-hit bid on an infield hit by Brandon Belt.

By Chris Chavez
April 17, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Patrick Corbin lost his no-hit bid against the San Francisco Giants with two outs in the eighth inning on Tuesday night. He still finished off the complete-game shutout in a 1-0 Arizona win. 

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt beat out a soft ground ball hit toward third base only because the Diamondbacks' infielders were shifted over against the lefthanded hitter.

In nine shutout innings, Corbin struck out eight Giants and walked only one. Belt's hit was the only one he allowed. Corbin is now 3–0 on the season with a 1.65 ERA. He finished last season 14–13 with a 4.03 ERA.

The last Diamondbacks pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Edwin Jackson in June 2010 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

      Double Bogey (+2)