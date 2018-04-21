White Sox Reliever Danny Farquhar Suffers Brain Hemorrhage During Game

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game and is in stable but critical condition.

By Associated Press
April 21, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game and is in stable but critical condition.

Farquhar passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning Friday night, and was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. He regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The White Sox announced Saturday that additional testing revealed the brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Farquhar was receiving treatment and being closely monitored in the neurosurgical ICU unit at Rush University Medical center.

The team says it will provide updates on Farquhar’s health as appropriate, but requested privacy for the family.

Farquhar got two outs in the top of the sixth against Houston. The 31-year-old right-hander was in the dugout when he fainted.

