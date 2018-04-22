Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies after being hit in the head by a pitch.

Bryant was hit by 96 mile per hour four-seam fastball by Rockies right hander German Marquez in the top of the first inning.

David Bote came in to pinch run for Bryant after he left the game.

Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines were both tossed from the game after their reactions to Bryant getting hit.

Kris Bryant just got hit in the head. pic.twitter.com/WNxDm74fXg — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) April 22, 2018

The team said they will update Bryant's condition when they have more information.

Bryant is hitting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBI this season for Chicago.