There are few things more special than catching a foul ball at the ballpark, but one fan surprisingly lost his popcorn while making the catch.

A young Yankees fan snagged a foul ball along the left field line on Wednesday night as popcorn mysteriously fell onto the field. A closer look reveals he was using his glove as a bowl for his snack.

Sure the catch is good, but....



Why does this kid have popcorn in his glove?! pic.twitter.com/OU8snmkwAZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 25, 2018

While showing a security guard his glove after the catch, the rest of his popcorn fell to the ground. He quickly went from being elated over his catch to being dejected upon seeing his snack on the ground.

Nice catch, buddy. But maybe next time use a bowl?