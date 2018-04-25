Watch: Young Yankees Fan Catches a Foul Ball With Popcorn In His Glove

Why was the popcorn in his glove?

By Jenna West
April 25, 2018

There are few things more special than catching a foul ball at the ballpark, but one fan surprisingly lost his popcorn while making the catch.

A young Yankees fan snagged a foul ball along the left field line on Wednesday night as popcorn mysteriously fell onto the field. A closer look reveals he was using his glove as a bowl for his snack.

While showing a security guard his glove after the catch, the rest of his popcorn fell to the ground. He quickly went from being elated over his catch to being dejected upon seeing his snack on the ground.

Nice catch, buddy. But maybe next time use a bowl?

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)