Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit his first career walk-off home run and lifted New York to its sixth straight win as it topped the Twins 4-3 Thursday.

The Yankees were struggling to get on base early in the game and Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson allowed no hits through the first 5.2 innings of the game.

New York first got on the board in the seventh inning thanks to an Aaron Hicks sac fly. In the ninth inning, Didi Gregorius reached on an error to leadoff the frame, and then Giancarlo Stanton reached on a single to set up Sanchez with a chance to win the game.

This was New York's first walk-off of any kind this season and the first walk-off home run since Brett Gardner hit one against the Rays on July 27, 2017. Sanchez is just the 12th catcher in Yankees history to hit a walk-off homer.