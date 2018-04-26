Jung Ho Kang Granted U.S. Work Visa, Will Rejoin Pirates

Jung Ho Kang has been granted a U.S. work visa and will rejoin the Pirates.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 26, 2018

Jung Ho Kang has been granted a U.S. work visa and will rejoin the Pirates, the team announced Thursday.

The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel first reported the news. 

The South Korean third baseman hasn't played for Pittsburgh since getting convicted of a third drunk-driving offense in the beginning of 2017. The 31-year-old has been unable to secure a visa since then.

After fulfilling obligations to a treatment program, which he agreed to in January 2017, he'll report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. He'll remain on the restricted list while he works his way back.

Kang was Pittsburgh’s starting third baseman for the last two years before the arrest.

He played briefly in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)