Watch: Pablo Sandoval Pitches Perfect Ninth Inning

Yes, this really happened.

By Connor Grossman
April 28, 2018

The Giants did not win the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, but they deployed a two-way player of their own on Saturday afternoon. Pablo Sandoval played the first eight innings at third base before making his debut on the mound, tossing a perfect, 11-pitch ninth inning in a 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy has never been an advocate for pitching with a position player, but relented in this case with the night cap of a doubleheader still on tap. Sandoval became the first position player to pitch for San Francisco in 27 years.

Let's hope this isn't the last we've seen of the Kung Fu Panda on the mound.

