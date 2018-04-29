Albert Pujols Hit Tracker: Slugger Just Four Hits Away From 3000

Pujols, a future Hall of Famer, is closing in on becoming the 32nd player to join the 3,000 hit club.

By Nihal Kolur
April 29, 2018

Albert Pujols is nearing history.

After collecting one hit against the Yankees on Sunday, the Angels slugger has 2,996 career hits, just four away from the famed 3,000 hit club. The 38-year-old smacked a line drive single to center off Yankee veteran C.C. Sabathia to help score a run one batter later. 

With the Orioles coming to town for a three-game set on Tuesday, Pujols will have three games to reach the milestone in front of his home crowd. 

Only 31 players have reached the 3,000 hit mark in MLB history and just three other players have hit at least 3,000 hits and 600 home runs.

Pujols will join Ichiro Suzuki (3,089) and Adrian Beltre (3,075) as the only active players with over 3,000 hits.

Pujols spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Angels in 2012. The 10-time All-Star has won two World Series titles and is widely regarded as one of the best hitters of his generation.

