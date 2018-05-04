Watch: Albert Pujols Gets 3,000th Career Hit

Albert Pujols tied Roberto Clemente at 31st on the MLB all-time hits list.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 04, 2018

Albert Pujols recorded his 3,000th career hit on Friday when he hit a single off Mariners pitcher Mike Leake in the the fifth inning.

With the hit, the Los Angeles Angels slugger pulled into a tie with Roberto Clemente for 31st on MLB's all-time hit list. Pujols is third among active players, trailing only Ichiro Suzuki (who announced Thursday he would transition into a front office role for 2018) and Adrian Beltre.

Pujols entered Friday's game with 2,999 career hits and 620 career home runs.

In his 17 seasons prior to this year, Pujols had at least 101 hits in each season.

During his 11 years with the Cardinals, Pujols hit 2,073 hits. He had 445 home runs in that time and won the NL MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009.

Over the last seven seasons in Los Angeles, Pujols has collected 927 hits, including 175 homers.

The 10-time All-Star hit above .300 in each of his first 10 seasons in MLB, but has failed to break the mark since 2010. For his career he has a slash of .304/.385/.560.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)