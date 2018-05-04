Watch: Albert Pujols Gets 3,000th Career Hit

Albert Pujols recorded his 3,000th career hit on Friday when he hit a single off Mariners pitcher Mike Leake in the the fifth inning.

With the hit, the Los Angeles Angels slugger pulled into a tie with Roberto Clemente for 31st on MLB's all-time hit list. Pujols is third among active players, trailing only Ichiro Suzuki (who announced Thursday he would transition into a front office role for 2018) and Adrian Beltre.

Pujols entered Friday's game with 2,999 career hits and 620 career home runs.

In his 17 seasons prior to this year, Pujols had at least 101 hits in each season.

During his 11 years with the Cardinals, Pujols hit 2,073 hits. He had 445 home runs in that time and won the NL MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009.

Over the last seven seasons in Los Angeles, Pujols has collected 927 hits, including 175 homers.

The 10-time All-Star hit above .300 in each of his first 10 seasons in MLB, but has failed to break the mark since 2010. For his career he has a slash of .304/.385/.560.