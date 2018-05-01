Trevor Bauer has been doing some research on spin rates of pitches, and his findings have made him confident enough to make a bold claim about the Astros staff.

The Indians starter responded to a tweet from Driveline Baseball founder Kyle Boddy about the Houston staff potentially doctoring baseballs by adding substances to the outside, and he insinuated the Astros have found "a really quick way" to help pitchers increase the rotation on their pitches after they get traded to the team.

It's a brash statement to make, particularly considering the platform he used and also because he refused to provide any additional evidence to support his claim at this time. He did offer up a small insight into his results on how the rotation of the ball is affected by adding a substance, but when it came to the Astros specifically, he said, "Everything will come in due time."

Chewing gum? Also spit balls would reduce spin theoretically. Anyway, what a weird coincidence you have discovered. 🤔 https://t.co/t7noehg4ui — Kyle Boddy (@drivelinebases) May 1, 2018

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

If only there was just a really quick way to increase spin rate. Like what if you could trade for a player knowing that you could bump his spin rate a couple hundred rpm overnight...imagine the steals you could get on the trade market! If only that existed... — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

Spin rate increases about 350 rpm on average in our tests when using pine tar vs no pine tar. That was at 70ish mph. The effect is slightly less pronounced at higher mph, but still between 2 and 3 hundreds rpm increase at about 90mph — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

Of course, the Astros didn't appreciate Bauer's comments, and they made sure to let him know it.

Jealousy isn’t a good look on you my man. You have great stuff and have worked hard for it, like the rest of us, no need for this. I will ask though because my spin rate and spin axis on my 4 seem is a$$. https://t.co/jvbLuWWqgN — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 1, 2018

If only there was this thing where people who had been around baseball a long time taught people who hadn’t been around as long. Imagine the possiblity for improvement yr over yr! We could call it coaching! https://t.co/WI4X1TCbaW — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) May 1, 2018

Relax Tyler ... those World Series balls spin a little different.... 😭 https://t.co/MZ7iIPXhbC — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) May 1, 2018

Houston manager A.J. Hinch also responded to Bauer's claim, calling it "ridiculous" for this to even be a topic without any evidence.

Houston #Astros manager AJ Hinch weighs in on the @LMcCullers43 @BauerOutage Twitter kerfuffle:



"I don't know if it's gamesmanship, or college pranks, or what would make someone have any sort of statement without any evidence, so it's kind of ridiculous that it's even a topic." pic.twitter.com/s1XhjAvX5V — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 1, 2018

#Astros MGR A.J. Hinch on Trevor Bauer: "I do think people need to sweep their own front porch and deal with their own situations rather than throw accusations that are unfounded... He’s decided to make himself front and center on dealing with baseball curiosities." — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) May 1, 2018

There's a lot going on here, and hopefully this will all be discussed when the Indians go to Houston May 18 for a three-game set with the Astros. Or maybe when the Astros are in Cleveland for a four-game series the following week.

Either way, Bauer will have plenty of opportunities this month to follow up on his claims in a face-to-face setting if he so chooses.