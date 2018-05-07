CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been released from a hospital.

The White Sox say in a statement Monday that the 31-year-old right-hander is resting at home with his family after being discharged from Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against Houston on April 20. He had surgery the following day.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects Farquhar will be able to pitch again but says he won’t medically release him to throw in a game this season.

Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 saves for Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-17) and Chicago (2017-18).