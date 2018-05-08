Mariners' James Paxton Throws No-Hitter Against Blue Jays

The Mariners' James Paxton is pitched the third no-hitter this season against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 08, 2018

The Mariners' James Paxton pitched the third no-hitter of the season in a 5–0 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. 

It's the sixth no-hitter in franchise history and the first away from Seattle. Paxton is Canadian and threw his no-hitter in Toronto. 

The left-hander had seven strikeouts and three walks. He threw 99 pitches, 64 of which are strikes.

The 29-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and is 2–1 on the season.

Paxton struck out 16 last week against the Athletics, setting the season high strikeout record by a Major League pitcher. The Astros' Gerrit Cole then threw 16 strikeouts just two days later against the Diamondbacks.

Paxton's previous career best was 10 strikeouts. 

There have been two no-hitters this season — one from Oakland's Sean Manaea and the other a combined effort from the Dodgers. 

