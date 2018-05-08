The Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy gave up four home runs in the first inning before recording an out on Tuesday against the Royals.

Bundy became the first starter ever to allow four home runs without recording an out, according to The New York Times' Tyler Kepner.

He allowed five hits, two walks and seven runs during his time on the mound.

Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez all hit home runs.

Then, Alex Gordan's homer to right field ended Bundy's inning.

Mike Wright Jr. came into pitch for Bundy after the fourth home run.

Wright allowed another three runs before finally getting a third out, and Kansas City went into the bottom of the first with a 10–0 lead.

