History keeps repeating itself for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Aroldis Chapman, as the Red Sox slugger was hit by a pitch from Chapman for the third time in his career on Tuesday.

But this wasn't just any pitch. Chapman's 103.3 mph fastball was recorded as the fastest pitch of the season by Statcast.

During the ninth inning of Tuesday night's Yankees-Red Sox game, Chapman threw at Bradley Jr., who took the hit in the ribs.

Bradley was last hit by one Chapman's pitches in 2014 during a Reds-Red Sox game. That pitch nailed Bradley in the triceps on his right arm at 100 mph.

Right after that 2014 game, Bradley told masslive.com that his arm didn't hurt but he wasn't sure he would feel the same way later.

"I was telling some of the guys, 'good thing I got my morning lift in, because it might have went through me,' "Bradley said. "That ball probably still has some bone marrow juice on it. It might have touched bone a little bit."

HT deadspin.com