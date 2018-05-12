Animals running on the field during sports is normally a really cute time.

Squirrels and rabbits and cats and birds are all great creatures to show up in the middle of the game and cause enough of a distraction while still looking adorable that their presence on the field is always a highlight. Snakes on the other hand, are not quite as pleasant and way less welcoming to pet.

So when this snake showed up at a Double A game between the San Antonio Missions and Frisco RoughRiders Friday night, the ground crew was probably not as happy about needing a rake and a bucket to get rid of the reptile compared to getting to chase around a fluffy bunny.

Those guys look like they were tired of that damn snake on the damn field and nobody can blame them.