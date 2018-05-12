Watch: Snake Sneaks On the Field During Minor League Baseball Game

Screenshot from minorleaguebaseball "Snake slithers on the field at Missions game" via YouTube

Is Samuel L. Jackson free to help with this issue?

By Khadrice Rollins
May 12, 2018

Animals running on the field during sports is normally a really cute time.

Squirrels and rabbits and cats and birds are all great creatures to show up in the middle of the game and cause enough of a distraction while still looking adorable that their presence on the field is always a highlight. Snakes on the other hand, are not quite as pleasant and way less welcoming to pet.

So when this snake showed up at a Double A game between the San Antonio Missions and Frisco RoughRiders Friday night, the ground crew was probably not as happy about needing a rake and a bucket to get rid of the reptile compared to getting to chase around a fluffy bunny.

Those guys look like they were tired of that damn snake on the damn field and nobody can blame them.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)