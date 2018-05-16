Watch: Stephen Piscotty Makes Friends at Fenway With Jumping Catch

Stephen Piscotty has had a special two days for the Athletics. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 16, 2018

Stephen Piscotty has had a special two days for the Athletics. 

Tuesday, he homered in his first at-bat after being put on the bereavement list because of his mother's death. He touched his heart as he crossed the plate.

His mother, Gretchen, died May 6 at the age of 55 after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

Then Wednesday, Piscotty had an incredible jumping catch into the Fenway stands in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Red Sox. 

While Piscotty clearly thought he had the ball, the play was reviewed and called an out. 

The A's lost 6–4, but we're all looking forward to Piscotty's next magical moment on the field. 

