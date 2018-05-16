Stephen Piscotty has had a special two days for the Athletics.

Tuesday, he homered in his first at-bat after being put on the bereavement list because of his mother's death. He touched his heart as he crossed the plate.

His mother, Gretchen, died May 6 at the age of 55 after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

Then Wednesday, Piscotty had an incredible jumping catch into the Fenway stands in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Red Sox.

Piscotty makes incredible catch in the stands. pic.twitter.com/iW3u9AKDoN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 17, 2018

Stephen Piscotty decided to make friends in the first row. 😱 pic.twitter.com/mMXnShRI8O — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2018

While Piscotty clearly thought he had the ball, the play was reviewed and called an out.

The A's lost 6–4, but we're all looking forward to Piscotty's next magical moment on the field.