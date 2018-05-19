Watch: Aaron Hicks Hits His Second Inside-the-Park Home Run of the Season

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire

Hicks also hit an inside-the-park home run in April.

By Jenna West
May 19, 2018

Aaron Hicks hit an insane inside-the-park home run at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

Hicks' solo shot bounced off the top of the rightfield wall and back onto the warning track as Royals rightfielder Jorge Soler struggled to chase down the ball. 

The Yankees were up 1-0 in the top of the third inning as Hicks approached the plate. His inside-the-parker off of Danny Duffy put the Yankees up 2-0.

This is Hicks' second inside-the-park home run of the season. He hit his first on April 13 in the Yankees's 8-6 win over the Tigers in Detroit.

Hicks is the first Yankees player to hit multiple inside-the-park homers in a single season since Mickey Mantle hit three in 1958.

Ruben Sierra was the last player to hit three in a season in 1987 with the Rangers.

