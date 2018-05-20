Shohei Ohtani on Home Run Derby: 'I Don't Think I'm at That Level Yet'

After reporters asked him about participating in July's Home Run Derby, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani downplayed his ability Sunday.

"I don't think I'm at that level yet," Ohtani said. "I'm honored to be in that conversation."

The two-way star pitched 7.2 innings against the Rays on Sunday, striking out nine and earning his fourth win of the season.

In 84 at-bats as a designated hitter, Ohtani has hit six home runs including a shot on Thursday. According to ESPN, Ohtani impressed during batting practice, hitting an estimated 519-foot bomb to right field.

Angels Manager Mike Scioscia had no qualms about Ohtani's participation.

"That's a player's decision," Scioscia said. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of things that come into what a player decides, but it's always been the prerogative of a player if he wants to participate in things like that."

Ohtani won the Japanese Home Run Derby in 2016.