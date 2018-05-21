Watch: Nationals' 19-Year-Old Rookie Juan Soto Hits Three-Run Homer for First Career Hit

Screenshot from @Nationals via Twitter

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto looks like he might be ready for the majors.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 21, 2018

Juan Soto picked up his first career MLB hit in major style Monday as the 19-year-old joined an elite list with a three-run home run in the second inning of the Nationals' game against the Padres.

Soto, who was appearing in his second career game after getting just one plate appearance Sunday in a loss to the Dodgers, joined Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Andruw Jones, Ken Griffey Jr. and Juan Gonzalez as the only 19-year-old outfielders to homer in the last 40 years.

Soto is the youngest player in MLB right now and was making his first career start in left field.

 

