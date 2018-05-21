Juan Soto picked up his first career MLB hit in major style Monday as the 19-year-old joined an elite list with a three-run home run in the second inning of the Nationals' game against the Padres.

Soto, who was appearing in his second career game after getting just one plate appearance Sunday in a loss to the Dodgers, joined Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Andruw Jones, Ken Griffey Jr. and Juan Gonzalez as the only 19-year-old outfielders to homer in the last 40 years.

Juan Soto's first MLB start.



Juan Soto's first MLB hit.



Juan Soto's first MLB HR.



Juan Soto's first MLB RBI ... and second MLB RBI ... and third MLB RBI. pic.twitter.com/WZROZwD89c — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 21, 2018

Soto is the youngest player in MLB right now and was making his first career start in left field.