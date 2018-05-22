Jose Bautista Signs Deal With Mets After Braves Release

The 37-year-old was released by the Braves on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 22, 2018

Jose Bautista has signed a one-year contract with the Mets and will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Marlins, the team announced.

The 37-year-old was released by the Braves on Sunday. Bautista signed a minor league deal with the Braves last month after going unsigned in the offseason.

The six-time All-Star hit .143 with two home runs, five RBI and 12 strikeouts in 12 games for the Braves.

New York's Phillip Evans was optioned to Las Vegas to make room for Bautista.

The Mets (24-19) are a two and a half game behind the first-place Braves. 

