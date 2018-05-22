Jose Bautista has signed a one-year contract with the Mets and will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Marlins, the team announced.

The 37-year-old was released by the Braves on Sunday. Bautista signed a minor league deal with the Braves last month after going unsigned in the offseason.

The six-time All-Star hit .143 with two home runs, five RBI and 12 strikeouts in 12 games for the Braves.

We’ve signed outfielder José Bautista to a one-year major league contract. Bautista will wear #11 and be available for tonight’s game. To make room on the 25-man roster, we’ve optioned Phillip Evans to Las Vegas. #Mets pic.twitter.com/Sd3UMy0zT1 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2018

New York's Phillip Evans was optioned to Las Vegas to make room for Bautista.

The Mets (24-19) are a two and a half game behind the first-place Braves.