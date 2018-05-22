Three years ago, Juan Soto was at the Nationals’ prospect academy in the Dominican Republic. On Monday, he made his first start in the major leagues and hit a home run on the first pitch he saw.

The homer sent Nationals Park—and really the whole baseball world—into a frenzy, but no one was more hyped to see Soto go yard than the kids at the Nats’ Dominican academy.

The Nats put tonight’s game on for their youngsters at their academy in the Dominican Republic. If you thought this crowd went wild when Soto homered... well, this is pretty special. pic.twitter.com/SKROdB2oox — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 22, 2018

Soto is one of the top prospects in baseball but reached the bigs much more quickly than anticipated (he was in A ball just last month). Now the next crop of Nationals players have a guy to look up to as they hope to replicate his rapid rise.