Watch: Ole Miss Pitcher Surrenders Tying Runs With Agonizing Blunder

Thank god his teammates bailed him out. 

By Dan Gartland
May 24, 2018

Ole Miss pitcher Parker Caracci is pretty good at throwing a baseball from 60'6"—he has a 1.85 ERA in 43 2/3 innings this season, with 68 strikeouts and only 10 walks—but taking a couple steps forward apparently makes him uncomfortable. 

Caracci was brought in to protect a lead in Thursday’s SEC tournament elimination game against Georgia and appeared to have worked himself out of a jam when he induced a comebacker with two outs in the eighth and runners on second and third. But Caracci’s throw home was wild and allowed both runners to score, tying the game. 

It seems like a simple play to make for a high-level player to make but the pressure can get to anybody. 

The error came very close to dooming the Rebels, as Georgia’s L.J. Talley hit a go-ahead homer in the 10th but Ole Miss’s Thomas Dillard and Tim Rowe drove in runs in the bottom of the 10th to walk it off. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)