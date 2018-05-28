Giants pitching prospect Dereck Rodriguez is getting called up to the majors, he said in an Instagram post.

Rodriguez, 25, is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (The younger Rodriguez’s first name is also Ivan, but he goes by his middle name.)

Rodriguez was drafted by the Twins in the sixth round in 2011 as an outfielder but struggled at the plate in the low minors and in 2014 was converted to a pitcher, where he quickly found success. He was named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year in 2015, just his second season on the mound.

After seven years in the Minnesota system, Rodriguez signed as a free agent with the Giants this winter. He has a 3.40 ERA and 1.192 WHIP in nine starts at Triple A this season.