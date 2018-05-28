Giants to Call Up Dereck Rodriguez, Son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez

Pudge Rodriguez’s son is about to make his big league debut. 

By Dan Gartland
May 28, 2018

Giants pitching prospect Dereck Rodriguez is getting called up to the majors, he said in an Instagram post. 

Rodriguez, 25, is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (The younger Rodriguez’s first name is also Ivan, but he goes by his middle name.)

Just got the best call of my life!!!! It’s show time!!!⚾️🏟🍾

A post shared by Dereck Rodriguez (@drod_31) on

Rodriguez was drafted by the Twins in the sixth round in 2011 as an outfielder but struggled at the plate in the low minors and in 2014 was converted to a pitcher, where he quickly found success. He was named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year in 2015, just his second season on the mound. 

After seven years in the Minnesota system, Rodriguez signed as a free agent with the Giants this winter. He has a 3.40 ERA and 1.192 WHIP in nine starts at Triple A this season. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)