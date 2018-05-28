Rudy Giuliani Booed by Yankee Fans on His Birthday

Rudy Giuliani didn't have the best birthday on Monday.

The 74-year-old attented the Yankees' matchup against the Houston Astros where the team wished him a happy birthday over the stadium's loudspeaker.

The announcement was met with loud boos, as already frustrated Yankee fans (the Bombers were down 5-1 at the time) took out their anger on the former New York City Mayor.

Giuliani, of course, recently joined President Trump's legal team and has often defended the President on different television segments.

He was reportedly booed at the Stadium in 2007 as well.

The Yankees wound up losing to Houston 5-1, but clearly Giuliani's day was worse than the team's.