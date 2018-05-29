Longtime Padres announcer Ted Leitner announced he has cancer and will be leaving the broadcasting booth indefinitely following Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

In a tweet, Leitner said he has "always tried to be honest with the radio and TV audience," and so he will do that now also.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Leitner has a tumor in his kidney, which will be removed Thursday.

Have always tried to be honest with the radio & TV audience. So will do that now also: I have cancer-and will be off the #Padres broadcast indefinitely after Wednesday’s game. Thank you Padres fans and #aztecfamily for all your support all these wonderful years. — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) May 29, 2018

He's been the radio voice of the Padres for almost 40 years, calling Clippers, Chargers and San Diego State games as well.

"We wish our dear friend, Ted Leitner, a speedy recovery from surgery,” Padres Executive Chiarman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a statement, according to the Tribune. “While we’ll miss hearing his voice in the booth over the next few weeks, we know he’ll be back healthy and stronger than ever. Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time.”