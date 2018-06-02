Pedroia Returns to DL, Played Just 3 Games After Return

The four-time All-Star second baseman was put back on the DL by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday because of left knee inflammation.

By Associated Press
June 02, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia’s return from the disabled list lasted three games.

The four-time All-Star second baseman was put back on the DL by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday because of left knee inflammation.

The 34-year-old had knee surgery in October, made his season debut May 26 and went 1 for 11 with two walks. He was a late scratch from the lineup Thursday because of lingering soreness.

Boston announced the move Saturday and made it retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Pedroia last played. Boston put right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list with an abdominal strain on Friday, a move made retroactive to Tuesday.

First baseman Sam Travis and left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Travis, 24, hit .220 with four home runs in 34 games for Pawtucket, making 25 starts at first base and five in left field.

Poyner, 25, began the season with Boston and allowed two runs on 12 hits over 9 2/3 innings of nine relief appearances. He had a 3.18 ERA in 10 minor league appearances while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)