Jake Arrieta on Phillies Getting Swept by Giants: 'I’m So Furious'

Arrieta said the thing that made him most upset was that the Phillies only scored one run in the series.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2018

Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta said he was "furious" after Philadelphia was swept by San Francisco this weekend, reports USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale. 

Arrieta also called it a "horse---- series," during his comments following the Phillies' 6–1 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

He said the thing that made him most upset was that the Phillies only scored one run in the series.

“One run,’’ he said. “We scored one run. It’s not good.’’

The run came off an Arrieta home run. 

Here's video of some of Arrieta's comments. 

The Phillies play Arrieta's old team, the Cubs, starting Tuesday. It's the first series between the two since Arrieta signed with Philadelphia as a free agent. 

