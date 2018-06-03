Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta said he was "furious" after Philadelphia was swept by San Francisco this weekend, reports USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

Arrieta also called it a "horse---- series," during his comments following the Phillies' 6–1 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

He said the thing that made him most upset was that the Phillies only scored one run in the series.

“One run,’’ he said. “We scored one run. It’s not good.’’

The run came off an Arrieta home run.

Here's video of some of Arrieta's comments.

Here is a portion of Jake Arrieta’s postgame comments today, courtesy of @JSalisburyNBCS. Criticizes Phillies defensive shifts, Kingery’s decision-making and general lack of offense in series vs. Giants. pic.twitter.com/6DvpJwdXBU — Sean Kane (@SKaneNBCS) June 3, 2018

The Phillies play Arrieta's old team, the Cubs, starting Tuesday. It's the first series between the two since Arrieta signed with Philadelphia as a free agent.