The Major League Baseball first-year player draft takes place on Monday from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

There are 40 rounds, plus compensatory picks for those teams who had free agents depart for another team. Each team has four minutes to make their selection.

Find out how to watch Monday's MLB Draft.

How to watch the MLB Draft

When: Monday, June 4, 7 p.m.

TV: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.com will simulcast each round

Rounds 3–10 will start Tuesday and Rounds 11–40 are set for Wednesday on MLB.com.

1st round Draft order

1. Tigers

2. Giants

3. Phillies

4. White Sox

5. Reds

6. Mets

7. Padres

8. Braves

9. Athletics

10. Pirates

11. Orioles

12. Blue Jays

13. Marlins

14. Mariners

15. Rangers

16. Rays

17. Angels

18. Royals

19. Cardinals

20. Twins

21. Brewers

22. Rockies

23. Yankees

24. Cubs

25. Diamondbacks

26. Red Sox

27. Nationals

28. Astros

29. Indians

30. Dodgers

Compensation picks

31. Rays

32. Rays

33. Royals

34. Royals

35. Indians