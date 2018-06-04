Which future draft picks will be MLB's next stars? Here is how to watch the 2018 MLB draft to find out.
The Major League Baseball first-year player draft takes place on Monday from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
There are 40 rounds, plus compensatory picks for those teams who had free agents depart for another team. Each team has four minutes to make their selection.
Find out how to watch Monday's MLB Draft.
How to watch the MLB Draft
When: Monday, June 4, 7 p.m.
TV: MLB Network
Live stream: MLB.com will simulcast each round
Rounds 3–10 will start Tuesday and Rounds 11–40 are set for Wednesday on MLB.com.
1st round Draft order
1. Tigers
2. Giants
3. Phillies
4. White Sox
5. Reds
6. Mets
7. Padres
8. Braves
9. Athletics
10. Pirates
11. Orioles
12. Blue Jays
13. Marlins
14. Mariners
15. Rangers
16. Rays
17. Angels
18. Royals
19. Cardinals
20. Twins
21. Brewers
22. Rockies
23. Yankees
24. Cubs
25. Diamondbacks
26. Red Sox
27. Nationals
28. Astros
29. Indians
30. Dodgers
Compensation picks
31. Rays
32. Rays
33. Royals
34. Royals
35. Indians