There will be several excellent pitchers taking the mound Tuesday, including the returns of both Carlos Martinez and Madison Bumgarner from the disabled list. Offense might be hard to come by in some games as a result, but there are also a few prime stacking opportunities to target that could bring significant returns. Consider using the picks below and plugging them into our MLB Lineup Optimizer to help complete the rest of your lineup.

Starting Pitchers

Max Scherzer, vs. Rays (FD: $12,000, DK: $13,300)

Scherzer was absolutely dominant in his last start against the Orioles, allowing just three base runners and recording 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings. In his 12 starts this season, Scherzer has allowed one or no runs six times. His 1.92 ERA is supported by a strong 1.94 FIP and 0.85 WHIP. Keeping runners off base is nothing new for Scherzer, as he’s on pace for his fourth straight season with a WHIP of 0.97 or better. The Rays have scored the sixth-fewest runs (238) in baseball and won’t have the benefit of the designated hitter, either, setting Scherzer up nicely for another excellent performance.

Sean Newcomb, at Padres (FD: $8,900, DK: $9,200)

The rebuilding process for the Braves is coming along nicely, with several position players making big impacts this year. Their rotation has been much improved, as well, including what looks to be a breakout campaign from Newcomb. Other than a 4.3 BB/9, there is a lot to like with his numbers. In his 11 starts, he has a 2.73 ERA, 3.13 FIP and a 1.21 WHIP. He’s only allowed three home runs in 62 2/3 innings and is getting plenty of strikeouts with a 9.2 K/9. His numbers are even better on the road, where he has a 2.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 10.8 K/9 across seven outings. The Padres have struck out the second-most times (581) in baseball, leaving Newcomb with plenty of upside.

Joe Musgrove, vs. Dodgers (FD: $7,200, DK: $7,500)

The Pirates have high hopes for Musgrove, who was one of the players acquired in the trade that sent Gerrit Cole to the Astros. Musgrove didn’t have much success in the majors heading into the 2018 season, but he had a 2.86 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP during his career in the minors. Musgrove started this year on the disabled list and has only made two starts since his return. He pitched well in both outings, allowing one run to go along with 12 strikeouts in 14 innings against the Cubs and Cardinals. The Dodgers are in the top-third in baseball in runs scored, but Musgrove is still a viable cost-effective option in tournament play.

Offensive Stacks

Oakland Athletics vs. Matt Moore, Texas Rangers

Stadium – Globe Life Park in Arlington

Whenever Moore is pitching, you should look to stack against him. He’s been horrible in his first season with the Rangers, registering a 7.85 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP. He’s had very little control with a 4.4 BB/9 and doesn’t have significant strikeout upside with a 7.5 K/9. He was hit especially hard in May, allowing 28 runs—26 earned—in only 21 2/3 innings. The Athletics have the second-highest road OPS (.796) in baseball, leaving the potential for plenty of runs in this game.

New York Yankees vs. Marco Estrada, Toronto Blue Jays

Stadium – Rogers Centre

Estrada is following up a rough 2017 campaign with an even worse start to this year, recording a 5.68 ERA and a 5.21 FIP across 11 starts. He has a 1.47 WHIP, which is really damaging when you consider he has a 1.8 HR/9. He doesn’t throw hard with an average fastball velocity of 89.7 mph, which has led to an anemic 6.4 K/9. You might think that the Yankees pad their stats in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, but they also have the highest road OPS (.806) in baseball. Add that to their league-leading total of 94 home runs overall, and things could get ugly in a hurry for Estrada. In his first two starts against the Yankees this season, Estrada allowed eight runs and five homers in 12 innings.

Boston Red Sox vs. Artie Lewicki, Detroit Tigers

Stadium – Fenway Park

The rebuilding Tigers didn’t enter the season with much starting pitching depth and are extremely thin right now with Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) on the DL. They also had to play a doubleheader Monday against the Yankees, leaving Lewicki to make his first start this year Tuesday. He does have a 3.60 ERA and a 2.51 FIP in six relief appearances, but his 1.53 WHIP is a recipe for disaster. He didn’t pitch well in six starts in Triple-A this season, posting a 5.06 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP. The Red Sox have a lot of great offensive numbers, including the league’s highest OPS against right-handed pitchers (.831).

Chicago Cubs vs. Zach Eflin, Philadelphia Phillies

Stadium – Wrigley Field

Eflin is suddenly striking batters out this season, registering a 10.0 K/9 over his first five starts, compared with a 4.7 K/9 in 22 career starts over the previous two seasons. His average fastball velocity is up at 95.3 mph, but hitters are actually swinging at far fewer pitchers outside of the strike zone than they did last year. Even with his improved strikeout rate, Eflin still has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He’s been hit hard in his last three outings, allowing 15 runs, 12 earned, in 13 1/3 innings. This could be another rough outing against a Cubs team that ranks third in the league in runs per game.