New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge set a major league record by becoming the first player to strikeout eight times in a doubleheader when he accomplished the feat during Monday's twinbill against the Detroit Tigers.

In nine at-bat over the two games, which New York split, Judge struck out eight times.

During the Yankees 4–2 loss in the nightcap, Judge was a strikeout victim in each of his five plate appearances. He left a man on base in the ninth inning when he struck out.

Last season, Judge struck out 208 times, but still won the AL Rookie of the Year award by hitting a rookie-record 52 home runs.

This season, Judge is second in the majors with 83 strikeouts.

He is batting .276 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI, ranking in the 10 top in six offensive categories.