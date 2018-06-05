Aaron Judge Sets Doubleheader Record With 8 Strikeouts

Aaron Judge is first player in MLB history to strike out 8 times in a doubleheader

By Scooby Axson
June 05, 2018

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge set a major league record by becoming the first player to strikeout eight times in a doubleheader when he accomplished the feat during Monday's twinbill against the Detroit Tigers.

In nine at-bat over the two games, which New York split, Judge struck out eight times.

During the Yankees 4–2 loss in the nightcap, Judge was a strikeout victim in each of his five plate appearances. He left a man on base in the ninth inning when he struck out.

Last season, Judge struck out 208 times, but still won the AL Rookie of the Year award by hitting a rookie-record 52 home runs.

This season, Judge is second in the majors with 83 strikeouts.

He is batting .276 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI, ranking in the 10 top in six offensive categories.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)