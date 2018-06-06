Watch: Young Yankees Fan in Toronto Goes Nuts When Aaron Judge Hits Go-Ahead Home Run

Aaron Judge made Wednesday night a special one for one young fan at Rogers Centre.  

By Molly Geary
June 06, 2018

Aaron Judge made Wednesday night a special one for one young fan at Rogers Centre.

During each plate appearance on the night by Judge, the fan held up an "All Rise 99" sign, hoping to see some fireworks from the slugger. But Judge started the game 0 for 4 with a walk, and the rest of the Yankees' hitters—or Blue Jays', for that matter—didn't fare much better, with the game going into extras tied 0–0.

Finally, Judge broke the deadlock in the top of the 13th when he launched a curveball into the seats—to the great delight of his No. 1 fan.

 

After Judge's home run, the YES Network broadcast showed an equally wonderful clip of the same fan from batting practice. It turned out Judge hit a home run right at the boy during BP, and when the youngster realized the ball came off the bat of Judge, he was predictably in awe.

The Yankees won the game 3–0 in 13 innings.

