Watch: Fan Grabs Foul Ball Backwards With Baby in Arms

One fan at Wednesday night's Reds–Rockies game embraced the babies and baseball combo for one of the best foul ball catches we'll see all season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2018

Nothing like baseball and babies, right?

One fan at Wednesday night's Reds–Rockies game embraced that combination for one of the best foul ball catches we'll see all season. Because who doesn’t love a catch made by a fan carrying a baby?

While a San Diego fan might have used her beer yesterday to catch a foul ball, this man was all about the backhand grab. 

Fans around the man were all reaching, while he just stuck up his arm and poof—caught the ball with such grace. And if you're a fan around him, you can't even be mad. That catch would be impressive even without the fact that he was holding a tiny human in his arms. 

After the amazing grab, the man went to his phone, likely informing everyone about the crazy play he just made a few minutes earlier. Announcers marveled at his feat, while the baby didn't even seem that interested in the baseball when the man brought it close to her after.

