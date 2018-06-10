Blue Jays Top Prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out At Least Four Weeks With Knee Injury

Knee injury to sideline Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for at least four weeks

By Scooby Axson
June 10, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a strained patellar tendon in his left knee and will be out at least four weeks, the team announced.

Guerrero, the son of of Hall of Fame electee Vladimir Guerrero, was removed from a game on June 6 while playing for Double-A New Hampshire and underwent a series of tests to determine the severity of the injury.

He was placed on the 7-day disabled list and could miss this year's Futures Game played during All–Star Weekend.

Guerrero is batting .407 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games for New Hampshire this season.

The 19-year-old has drawn 20 walks and struck out only 21 times.

