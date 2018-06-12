Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called the anonymous comments made about Bryce Harper "unfair, cowardly and gutless," reports the Washington Post.

A National League executive told FanRag Sports that the outfielder was "overrated" and a "selfish, losing player."

Rizzo responded by saying that was "unfair."

"He’s a champion," Rizzo said. "He’s a winner. Always has been. Always will be. And these anonymous quotes from these unnamed sources like a National League executive, it’s cowardly, it’s chicken s---, and it’s gutless."

He added that whoever made the comments should be exposed.

Harper is batting .228 with 19 homers. He's soon to be a free agent. He left Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York after being hit by a pitch twice.

Rizzo selected Harper at No. 1 overall in the 2010 MLB draft.