Nationals General Manager Calls Comments on Bryce Harper 'Cowardly, Gutless'

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called the anonymous comments made about Bryce Harper "unfair, cowardly and gutless."

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2018

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called the anonymous comments made about Bryce Harper "unfair, cowardly and gutless," reports the Washington Post. 

A National League executive told FanRag Sports that the outfielder was "overrated" and a "selfish, losing player."

Rizzo responded by saying that was "unfair."

"He’s a champion," Rizzo said. "He’s a winner. Always has been. Always will be.  And these anonymous quotes from these unnamed sources like a National League executive, it’s cowardly, it’s chicken s---, and it’s gutless."

He added that whoever made the comments should be exposed.

Harper is batting .228 with 19 homers. He's soon to be a free agent. He left Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York after being hit by a pitch twice.

Rizzo selected Harper at No. 1 overall in the 2010 MLB draft.

