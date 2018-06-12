NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper left the game against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he expected Harper to be available to play on Wednesday.

Martínez said Harper is ok and he expects him to be in the lineup tomorrow. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) June 13, 2018

Harper was hit on the right elbow by a 90 mph pitch from CC Sabathia in the fifth inning and fell to the ground. He was struck on his left foot by an 89 mph slider from Dellin Betances in the eighth.

Harper walked in his first two plate appearances Tuesday night. He is hitting .215 since May 1, dropping his average to .228.

The Associated Press contributed to this report