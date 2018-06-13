Baltimore Bar Giving Away Free Shots When Slumping Chris Davis Gets a Hit

Fans must be at the bar when Davis hits to claim their free shots.

By Jenna West
June 13, 2018

A Baltimore bar is giving away free shots when slumping Orioles first baseman Chris Davis records a hit.

Bartenders Pub announced their new special on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Bartenders is located in Fells Point near Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

While this might sound like an exciting offer to fans of the Orioles, who currently have a 19-48 record, there is a catch. Fans must be at Bartenders when Davis records his hits to claim their Dr. Pepper shots, which combines amaretto and Miller High Life beer.

Davis has been the worst hitter in baseball this year, hitting .150 with only 31 hits in 229 plate appearances. He's hit only four home runs this season. Davis led the American League in home runs in 2013 (53) and 2015 (47).

Over his last 14 games, Davis has a .122 batting average with 6 hits and 23 strikeouts in 55 plate appearances.

Bartenders owners Danny and Dana Coker thought the promotion would get fans excited to come to the bar to watch games.

“Baseball season for us is big business," Dana Coker told USA Today."With the team not doing so well, it’s affected our business. We just can’t seem to do any specials that encourage people to come to the bar and watch baseball with us. We’re just trying to give people a reason to come out and watch the games again.”

