Watch: 19-Year-Old Juan Soto Makes History With Multi-HR Game

Screenshot via @MLB

Juan Soto hit two home runs against the Yankees on Wednesday, becoming the youngest player with a multi-homer game since 1996. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

The Nationals' Juan Soto is earning himself the nickname "Childish Bambino" after he hit two home runs at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. 

At 19-year-old, Soto became the youngest player with a multi-homer game since Andruw Jones on Aug. 22, 1996. 

Soto's first home run was a three-run shot in the top of the fourth that gave the Nationals a 4–3 lead.

His second home run of the game came in the seventh inning and gave the Nationals the lead back at 5–4. 

Here's are the youngest palyers in MLB history with a multi-homer game.

The Nationals won 5–4.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)