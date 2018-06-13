The Nationals' Juan Soto is earning himself the nickname "Childish Bambino" after he hit two home runs at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

At 19-year-old, Soto became the youngest player with a multi-homer game since Andruw Jones on Aug. 22, 1996.

Soto's first home run was a three-run shot in the top of the fourth that gave the Nationals a 4–3 lead.

You won’t believe where this lands. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AS0IElHP6M — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2018

His second home run of the game came in the seventh inning and gave the Nationals the lead back at 5–4.

You don’t see homers hit there often. And this kid is NINETEEN. #crushed pic.twitter.com/IEiCNvvnnU — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2018

Here are the youngest players in MLB history with a multi-homer game:

Danny Murphy (19 years, 35 days),

Mel Ott (twice)

Andruw Jones (19yrs, 121 days)

Ken Griffey Jr. (twice)

Juan Soto (19 yrs, 231 days) — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) June 14, 2018

The Nationals won 5–4.